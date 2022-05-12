Nature's Pride CEO to step down, replaced by COO

The U.S. fruit and vegetable supplier Nature’s Pride has announced that Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Fred van Heyningen, has decided to step down from his role.

According to a statement, after six years at the head of the company, van Heyningen will hand over his duties to Adriëlle Dankier, on June 1st 2022. She has worked as Nature Pride's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) since its founding over 20 years ago.

As well as taking on this new title, Adriëlle will continue to carry out her functions as CCO, until further notice.

Petra Axdorff (CEO Bama Gruppen) and Kristian Nergaard (Chairman of the Supervisory Board) thanked Fred “for his dedication to delivering the best quality service to our customers across Europe for many years, and wish him all the best for the future.”

They were also “delighted that the Supervisory Board has appointed Adriëlle” as “Nature’s Pride requires strong leadership, lots of energy and longevity.”

“Adriëlle is a leader who will continue to develop our close collaboration with suppliers and customers of exotic fruits and vegetables, based on consumer insights, and make sure the company stays ahead within our product categories in Europe”, they said.

Fred van Heyningen described his time at Nature’s Pride as “wonderful”, but admitted it was “time for the next step.” In addition, he recognized Adriëlle as “my close partner over the last six years.”

“I wish Adriëlle all the best in her new position and am confident that Nature’s Pride will have a great future”, he added.

Adriëlle Dankier echoed, “I am grateful for the close cooperation with Fred”. She also expressed her own goals for the company.

“I am looking forward to building further on our Nature’s Pride values: Together, Passion and Pioneer”, she stated. “I want to make full use of Nature’s Pride’s strength and potential by striving for perfect partnerships with our suppliers and customers.”