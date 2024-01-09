Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc. announces new CEO

President and CEO of Associated Wholesale Grocers since 2015, David Smith, has retired effective December 2023, and Dan Funk has now assumed the role.

Smith joined AWG in 2003 and was instrumental in steering the company through various challenges and played a key role in shaping AWG's strategic direction.

During his time with AWG, the cooperative and membership grew from a Midwest company supplying 1,200 stores and three divisions with sales of $3.2 billion to a sprawling company with divisions across the central United States with retail sales exceeding $24 billion and wholesale sales exceeding $12 billion.

“It has been an incredible journey leading AWG, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together," says Smith. "I am confident in the bright future ahead for the company under Dan Funk's capable leadership."

Funk started his career with AWG as president of AWG’s subsidiary, Valu Merchandisers Co. in October 2012. After two years leading VMC, he held roles of increasing responsibility, including leading center store, merchandising and marketing, supply chain, and most recently, as COO where he had responsibility for operations for the cooperative.

“I am honored to lead AWG into its next chapter," says Funk. "I am committed to building on the strong foundation laid by David and working collaboratively with our talented leadership team, membership, and board of directors to drive continued innovation and growth."

"On behalf of the board, I want to express our deepest gratitude to David Smith for his outstanding leadership. Under his guidance, AWG has thrived, and we wish him a well-deserved retirement. We are confident that Dan Funk is the right leader to continue AWG's success, and we look forward to working with him in this new capacity," says Barry Queen, AWG's chairman of the board.