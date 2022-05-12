New highlights from GreenTech Amsterdam: Tomato virus, digital phenotyping and peat alternatives

GreenTech Amsterdam , which runs from 14 – 16 June at RAI Amsterdam, will include new highlights of interest for the produce industry, including information on tomato viruses affecting production, as well as trends surrounding digital phenotyping and information on peat alternatives.

The new day-to-day highlights are presented below.

Vision Theatre:

Wednesday 15 June 13.30 – 14.15 hrs: Vision towards predictive cultivation. Data- and algorithm driven plant growth hosted by Priva.

Wednesday 15 June 15.00 – 15.45 hrs: Importance of an integrated approach towards sustainable horticulture hosted by Plant Empowerment.

Thursday 16 June 12.15 – 13.00 hrs: Postharvest: Easy and accurate forecasting by Yield Computer. And The improvement of long distant transport by Otflow.

Crops Theatre:

Tuesday 14 June 13.15 - 14.00 hrs: Sustainable strawberry production : How to minimize the use of crop protection and fertilizers by plant health specialist Mark van der Werf.

Tuesday 14 June 15.30 – 16.15 hrs: Tomato virus with Thorben Looije of Valto.

Wednesday 15 June 13.15 – 14.00 hrs : Alternative vibres for reduction on peat with Jiffy Growing Solutions and the Foundation Responsible Produced Peat (RPP).

Technology Theatre:

Wednesday 15 June 12.30 – 13.15 hrs: Digital phenotyping as an objective measuring method with CropObserver.

Wednesday 15 June 14.00 – 14.45 hrs: Robotics / Artificial Intelligence by Ridder and Gearbox Innovations.

Wednesday 15 June 14.45 – 15.30 hrs: Energy and light use efficiency with Wageningen University & Research and Heliospectra.

Thursday 16 June 11.00 – 11.45 hrs: Japanese Market – Success Stories, online via the virtual GreenTech Connect platform with RAI Global, Certhon and Kubo.

Vertical & Indoor Farming (partners: FarmTech Society, Indoor Farming Netherlands and Agritecture) & Medicinal Cannabis Theatre (partner: Cultivators):

Tuesday 14 June 11.00 – 11.45 hrs: Vertical Farming: Medicinal Cannabis in the spotlight with Cultivators, Fluence by OSRAM and Hortilux.

Tuesday 14 June 13.15 – 14.00 hrs: Vertical Farming: Farmers of the Future : Indoor Growing as a Career and Job Engine with 80Acres, Viscon and the European Commission.

Wednesday 15 June 14.00 – 14.45 hrs: Vertical Farming: More than lettuce and leafy greens? With Valoya LED Grow Lights, Urban Harvest and IGS.

An overview of the three day programme of GreenTech Amsterdam can be found here.

Exhibitors

GreenTech receives a lot of support from the industry. Check out the long list of companies here who will be exhibiting at the show. We also welcome our thought leaders PRIVA, BASF vegetable seeds business, Rijk Zwaan, Plant Empowerment, Fluence by OSRAM, Kubo Greenhouse Projects, Ridder, Samsung Semiconductor, Schur Star Systems/ Ishida.

Free registration for GreenTech Amsterdam until 6 June

Visitors can register free of charge on www.greentech.nl. Between 6 - 13 June visitors pay the registration fee of €69.99 including VAT per person. At the door during the show on 14, 15 and 16 June, the fee will be €99.99.

GreenTech Amsterdam

GreenTech Amsterdam will be held from Tuesday 14 - Thursday 16 June 2022. The exhibition is a global meeting place for all horticultural technology professionals with the focus on the early stages of the horticultural chain and the current issues growers face. GreenTech is supported by AVAG, the industry association for the greenhouse technology sector in the Netherlands. More information can be found via the GreenTech website