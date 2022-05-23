Naturipe Farms expects high volume from 2022 Georgia blackberry crop 

Naturipe’s blackberry growing season in Georgia is set to start mid-May and will last through early July with high-quality, delicious berries. Peak volumes are expected through the month of June.

This season, Naturipe Farms says it will have a great mix of varieties, including proprietary varieties that have been bred for their flavor, texture, and color. The company said that it is expecting promotable volumes on all pack sizes, including 6 oz, 12 oz, and 18 oz packs.

“These sweet, firm and jet-black berries are a crowd favorite. With a strong supply expected, production will be steady through early July with our growers anticipating their first pick in mid-May,” says Jim Roberts, President of Sales. “Summer blackberries are a key component of a retailer’s berry patch display and Naturipe is primed and ready to supply promotable volumes.”

Large volumes of this blackberry peak will come from Patten Berry Farm in South Georgia where Michelle Patten has been farming for 20 years. Patten is a pioneer of blackberry growing in this region and has expanded her operations 10-fold since starting her business.

When started growing blackberries, she had four children under the age of five and was inspired to instill in them the important lessons of hard work, pride of ownership and perseverance. Patten Berry Farms’ success comes from Patten’s passion for, and dedication to, growing delicious Georgia blackberries.