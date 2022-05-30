Fruit Logistica announces 2023 dates, new motto

Fruit Logistica has confirmed that the next installment of the global produce trade show will take place from February 8-10, 2023 in Berlin, Germany, with a new “All in ONE” motto. Companies have until the end of July 2022 to register.

According to a statement, the event organizers want to highlight that the entire global fresh produce industry gathers under one roof, representing the entire value chain for fresh produce, from growers to the point of sale.

Organizers also shared results from this years installment, highlighting survey data that found 85 percent of exhibiting companies gave a positive assessment of their business following their participation, and that some 80 per cent of trade visitors occupied a senior role in their company.

Kai Mangelberger, Director of Fruit Logistica said that the event “not only brings exhibiting companies together with leading decision-makers, it also enables face-to-face meetings, which in the fresh produce industry, being so dependent on trust, is extremely important. By taking part in only one trade show and taking only one trip you can meet the whole world of fresh produce. In short it is an event that offers ’All in ONE’.“

Companies have until the end of July to register for FRUIT LOGISTICA 2023. Full details on how to register for a stand can be found on the event website.