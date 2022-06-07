USDA seeks comments on possible Brazilian papaya imports

The USDA's APHIS has drafted a pest risk assessment to expand Brazil’s current areas of export of Papaya (Carica papaya) for consumption into the continental United States..

The assessment describes potential pests associated with the commodity.

APHIS shares draft pest risk assessments to determine whether stakeholders have information that might lead us to revise the draft assessment before we identify pest mitigations and proceed with the commodity import approval process.

The draft pest risk assessment for Papaya will be available for review and comment until July 6, 2022.

To view the assessment or submit comments, click here.

Brazil is the second largest producer of papayas in the world, behind India, with an annual production of around 1.5 million ton. It is the largest exporter of papayas to Europe.

With 163,000 tons, Mexico exports more of its local production than the two largest producers. Mexico is the largest exporter of papayas in the world. Practically all of its exports go to the U.S.