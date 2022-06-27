Driscoll’s acquires Berry Gardens Limited

Driscoll’s has announced the acquisition of Berry Gardens Limited, the sales, packaging and distribution entity of Berry Gardens Grower Cooperative (BGG).

According to a statement, the global market leader of fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries and the UK’s largest berry grower co-operative, formally agreed on the terms for the purchase of Berry Gardens Limited (BGL).

The sale of the commercial desk to Driscoll’s is the latest development in the longstanding relationship between the two businesses. Berry Gardens has grown, distributed and marketed Driscoll’s varieties on an exclusive basis in the UK for more than 20 years.

The ongoing partnership between Berry Gardens Growers Limited and Driscoll’s of Europe has reinforced the company’s leading position in the UK, as they have had exclusive access to Driscoll’s R&D and are the sole suppliers of Driscoll’s varieties, many of which are firm favorites with consumers and retailers alike.