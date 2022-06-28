Winifred Mary Pandol passes away

PRESS RELEASE

It is with great sorrow that Pandol Bros., Inc. announces the passing of Winifred Mary Pandol (nee Zaninovich), who died on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Bakersfield, California.

Winifred was born July 19, 1925, in Porterville, California. She was the spouse of Pandol Bros., Inc. co-founder and produce industry icon Jack V. Pandol, and was his long-time partner in life and business until his death in 2010.

Further information regarding services will be forthcoming. Winifred will be greatly missed by all who knew her.