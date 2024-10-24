The longest-running event dedicated to the Chilean fruit industry, the Fruittrade Conference, kicked off on Wednesday, October 23rd, with panels on fruit diversity, consumption trends, markets, and sustainability.

This year marks the 22nd year of the symposium, which was organized by the Federation of Fruit Producers of Chile (Fedefruta), with the support of the Agricultural Export Promotion Fund from the Ministry of Agriculture, managed by ProChile. Attendees included a wide range of industry experts, including professionals in production, marketing, transportation, and distribution of fresh, dried, and dehydrated fruits, as well as product buyers.

During the inauguration, Victor Catan, president of Fedefruta, highlighted how the Chilean fruit sector is a significant player in rural life, contributing to employment and the country's development.

“The fruit area production in our country covers 375,600 hectares, and fruit exports during the 2023-2024 season reached US$6.76 billion dollars FOB, with 254 million tons,” Catan explained. “It’s important to note that we were able to generate more income, more foreign currency for the country, with less production.”

Catan also emphasized the crucial role of women in fruit cultivation. The industry expert noted that 250,000 women work in the fields, accounting for nearly 44% of field workers.

“When we talk about gender equity, it exists in the fields. We highlight and appreciate it because (women) have a delicacy and a touch with fruit that allows it to reach the most demanding markets,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of small and medium producers, calling them the "engine" of the national industry.

“Sixty-five percent of producers have fewer than 10 hectares; 13% have between 10 and 20 hectares; 12% have between 20 and 50 hectares; and 10% have more than 50 hectares. Therefore, the fields are driven by small and medium producers.”

The president of Fedefruta also discussed the significant challenges the fruit sector is facing. Among them, he mentioned the need for the Ministry of Agriculture to be part of the Political Committee addressing the labor shortage in the fields and the construction of reservoirs, not only for desalination but also for the reuse in key production areas—citing Peru's achievements in recent years as an example; the security and crime issues that producers face; port needs; and how public-private collaboration could help resolve these long-standing problems.

“I want to emphasize the importance of international treaties, not only existing ones but also those currently in effect that need to be ratified. We cannot go back on tariffs; treaties have allowed us to be competitive globally in various markets,” he added.

Chile-Brazil Relationship

Brazil was the guest of honor during this year's Fruittrade, Chile's third-largest trading partner worldwide.

The Brazilian ambassador to Chile, Paulo Pacheco, noted that “last year, Brazil was represented at this exhibition, and we were able to verify its great potential, consistent with the fact that Chile is the largest exporter of fruits in the Southern Hemisphere.”

“Chilean fruit cultivation is recognized in Brazil for its diversity. Its experience serves as a regional and global benchmark,” he said.

Regarding Brazil, he indicated that fruit cultivation is also a very dynamic sector, with the country being the third-largest producer of fruits in the world.

“The fruit sector accounts for approximately 16% of all employment in the Brazilian agribusiness, generating jobs and income in all regions. We have a wide variety of fruits, from tropical ones like mango, banana, passion fruit, and papaya, to the more exotic."

He added that fruits better suited for temperate or subtropical climates, such as apples and grapes, are playing an increasingly important role in Brazilian exports, and that while a large part of Brazilian production still remains in the local market, shipments abroad are gradually increasing, including to Chile.