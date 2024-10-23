Pack River Farm selects Sollum's led lighting for advanced tomato cultivation

Sollum Technologies announced that Pack River Farm, a certified organic vegetable and microgreen farm, chose Sollum’s state-of-the-art LED lighting solution to enhance its tomato, lettuce, and microgreens production.

Located in Northern Idaho, Pack River Farm shares with Sollum a deep commitment to sustainable farming practices and environmental stewardship. Pack River Farm distributes its organic produce to local restaurants, grocery stores, and directly to consumers, with a mission to support the health and well-being of its community. With two generations working the land, the farm is recognized for its focus on soil health and ensuring that its farming practices enrich the earth while producing high-quality, nutrient-dense food.

Before choosing Sollum®, the farm faced challenges related to optimizing growing conditions across their diverse crops, an issue now addressed by Sollum's zone-specific horticultural lighting solution. Pack River Farm’s decision to partner with Sollum was driven by the exceptional versatility of Sollum's dynamic spectrum lighting and the advanced zone control features. These capabilities empower growers to tailor their lighting to each crop and quickly adapt to changing crop demands, ensuring optimal growth conditions at all times. The support of Sollum’s agronomy team, particularly in developing customized light recipes, was also a key factor in their decision.

“We are thrilled to partner with Pack River Farm, a leader in sustainable agriculture,” said Matthew Bonavita, Vice President of Sales for the US market at Sollum Technologies. “Our dynamic LED lighting solution is designed to provide unmatched flexibility and precision, ensuring that farms like Pack River can continue to innovate and optimize their greenhouse operations. We look forward to supporting their success with our cutting-edge technology and expert agronomic support.”

“Sollum’s LED grow light solution offers exactly what we need: versatility and control,” said Troy Lock, Head Grower at Pack River Farm. “The ability to adjust light spectra in real time and manage different zones simultaneously within our greenhouse gives us the flexibility to respond to market demands and shift production as needed. Additionally, the support from Sollum’s agronomy team has been invaluable in optimizing our light recipes to obtain the best possible yields. We’re excited to see this partnership's impact on our tomato production and beyond.”