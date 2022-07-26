Port of Oakland’s terminals resume operations

The Port of Oakland’s marine terminals are open and operating normally as operations were resumed on Saturday, after several days of disruption by truck drivers protesting the gig worker law AB5.

In a statement, Port Executive Director Danny Wan confirmed: “The Port of Oakland has resumed full operations.”

“We appreciate the independent truck drivers' use of the designated Free Speech Zones and we thank local law enforcement for their continued assistance,” he added.

“The truckers have been heard and we now urge them to voice their grievances with lawmakers, not the Port of Oakland.”

City of Oakland, regional and state law enforcement are continuing to monitor and implement measures to keep traffic flowing.

The Port said that last week’s protests have prevented the timely flow of international commerce including medical supplies, agricultural products, auto and technology parts, livestock, and manufacturing parts.

The economic impact of the Port of Oakland’s maritime operations in California is estimated at $56.6 billion, including $281 million in state and local taxes.

Direct employment from the Port’s maritime operations is estimated at 11,000 jobs--with an additional 10,000 induced jobs and nearly 6,000 indirect jobs.

AB5 is state law adopted in 2018 which requires companies that hire independent contractors to reclassify them as employees, but there are some exceptions in the law across industries.