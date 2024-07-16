Oakland Board of Port Commissioners elects Michael Colbruno as Board President

The Oakland Board of Port Commissioners has unanimously elected Michael Colbruno as Board President. Additionally, Andreas Cluver was elected First Vice President, replacing Yui Hay Lee, with outgoing President Barbara Leslie elected Second Vice President.

President Colbruno first joined the Port Commission in 2013. This will be his second time serving as President. He was elected Board President from July 2016 to July 2017. He also served as Second Vice President twice, from July 2015 to 2016 and July 2018 to July 2019. He is also one of only a handful of openly gay Board members of a major U.S. seaport.

Michael Colbruno is a partner in the Milo Group of California, a government affairs and public advocacy firm. Throughout his extensive career in government, President Colbruno has overseen legislative activities and intergovernmental advocacy initiatives, media relations, and community affairs throughout the Bay Area.

“I’m honored and humbled to be elected by my fellow commissioners to President of the Board,” said Port Board President, Michael Colbruno. “I look forward to continuing our work, in partnership with our staff and community stakeholders on numerous initiatives that will help the Port of Oakland grow responsibly, promote jobs, and deliver positive economic impact while meeting our zero-emissions goals.”

Colbruno has long been a champion of environmental and sustainability issues at the Port and will be instrumental in making decisions that will continue efforts to reach the Port’s zero-emissions goals.

Another area of focus for Colbruno will be to attract new logistics operators into the Port’s maritime and real estate holdings. This will help grow the Port of Oakland’s business and support the City of Oakland’s economy by activating the industrial base.

Port Board First Vice President Andreas Cluver held the post of Second Vice President from 2022 to 2024. Commissioner Cluver was the President from 2020 to 2022 and the First Vice President from 2018 to 2020. He joined the Port Board in 2016. Cluver is the Secretary-Treasurer of the Alameda County Building and Trades Association.

Second Vice President, Barbara Leslie continues in a leadership role on the Port Board. She was elected to serve as Board President from 2022 to 2024, First Vice President from 2020 to 2022, and Second Vice President from 2019 to 2020. She joined the Oakland Board of Port Commissioners in December 2018. Ms. Leslie is the President and CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of the Oakland Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

The three officers will serve in their roles for the next 12 months. The Board consists of seven members nominated by the mayor and appointed by the City Council for four-year terms. Members must live in Oakland during their term. Port Commissioners donate their time to the Board as they serve without salary or compensation.