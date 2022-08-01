Mission Produce announces first Jalisco avocado imports

Mission Produce, Inc., a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, announced it imported some of the first avocados to the U.S. from the Mexican state of Jalisco.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new certification of Jalisco avocados for the U.S. market provides Mission access to an additional supply source of premium fruit, supporting the Company in meeting strong domestic demand.

“We are pleased to expand on our longstanding partnerships with Jalisco growers to bring an enhanced supply of high-quality avocados to the U.S.,” said Keith Barnard, Senior Vice President of Sales and Sourcing at Mission.

“Jalisco has supported our growing distribution in export markets since 2009, so we are in an optimal position to capitalize on the region’s access to the U.S. and strengthen supply consistency for our U.S. customer base,” he added.

The majority of Mission’s avocado imports from Jalisco will be routed through the Company’s mega distribution center in Laredo, Texas, to the rest of Mission’s domestic network.

“Fruit from Jalisco is of superb quality – the region is home to highly skilled growers, professionally managed farms and high-producing trees,” said Rigo Perez, Director of Mexico Sourcing.

“Additionally, Jalisco’s Mendez and Hass crops extend the season of avocados available to the U.S. by about six-to-eight weeks, so we look forward to leveraging the additional volume to complement our existing sourcing strategy in Michoacán,” he added.

Barnard concluded: “After sourcing fruit from Jalisco for decades, we’re thrilled to be one of the first to introduce this premium product to the U.S. market.” In addition, “avocados have become a staple of the U.S. diet, so increasing available supply supports further category growth.”