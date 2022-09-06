CGA announces market closure for Valencia oranges

The Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa (CGA) has announced that it has voluntarily made the decision to close export of Valencia oranges from non Citrus Black Spot (CBS) free areas in South Africa to the EU, according to a statement.

The decision was made given the traditional heightened risk that Valencia oranges pose for CBS NONCs at the tail end of the EU export season.

Both the CGA and the Fresh Produce Exporters’ Forum (FPEF) boards considered the 10 CBS NONCs [noncompliance’s] on SA Citrus to the EU this 2022 season. They are of the opinion that to end the packing of Valencia oranges now demonstrates responsibility and precautionary consideration to mitigate CBS risk.

“We do know that this 2022 season is probably one of the worst financial marketing years for SA citrus and closing early will put the futures of many growers, production units, exporters and workers at risk. Still we feel that the longer term EU market consideration is more important,”, the CGA said.

The last day of inspections on Valencias from the Northern CBS areas will take place on 16 September 2022.

Similarly, as in 2021, the Gamtoos Valley [Patensie], East Cape Midlands are allowed to close for Valencia inspections one week later, on the 23rd September 2022. This is based on their low risk profile as reflected in EU CBS NONCs on Valencias over the past 5 years.

The Sundays River Valley can also continue for an additional week, closing for Valencia inspections on 23 September 2022. This is based on their implementation of additional voluntary CBS risk mitigation measures.

The CGA and FPEF have called upon the Perishable Produce Export Certification Agency (PPECB) and the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) not to conduct inspections for Valencia oranges from the above areas in line with the dates given above.

Lastly, as in the past, this decision only concerns Valencia oranges. Soft citrus and all citrus from CBS-free areas are not implicated.