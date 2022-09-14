AeroFarms opens 'world's largest' aeroponic smart farm in Virginia

Indor farming company AeroFarms has debuted its newest facility, AeroFarms Danville, which it says is the world’s largest aeroponic smart farm.

Joined by Matthew Lohr, Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, Congressman Good and elected officials from Virginia and the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County, the AeroFarms Team celebrated the official Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening of AeroFarms Danville to meet increased customer demand.

“Rising transportation costs and droughts in the western United States will mean East Coast states like Virginia must reorient our supply chain for fresh produce to more local suppliers. While painful, this situation also creates an important opportunity for the Commonwealth to become a national leader in the fast-growing indoor farming industry,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr.

“Continued success in recruiting and supporting the growth of these companies can bring economic opportunity to all corners of the Commonwealth, while also supplying fresh, safe, and sustainable food to our citizens and neighbors. Today’s announcement is an important step on the pathway to a bright future of food security and prosperity for all Virginians.”

David Rosenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of AeroFarms, said: “This Grand Opening is an incredible milestone for AeroFarms as we scale our company to meet increased customer demand both here in the United States and globally."

“We have amazing people aligned with our mission and focused on growing a distinctive, flavorful product that our customers love. AeroFarms Danville will help us bring safe, pesticide-free, great-tasting products to even more people.”

AeroFarms says it is the number one retail brand for both unit and dollar sales in the United States for microgreens according to Nielsen syndicated data. Its products can be found at major retailers like Ahold Delhaize, Amazon Fresh, Harris Teeter, The Fresh Market, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, and more.

This Ribbon Cutting marks the opening of the world’s largest aeroponic smart farm that utilizes AeroFarms proprietary indoor vertical farming technology to grow more plants at the highest productivity per square feet with the least amount of natural resources, continuing AeroFarms legacy of continuous improvement and innovation.

The AeroFarms aeroponic advantage provides the perfect, nutrient-rich mist targeted right at the roots of the plants for optimized efficiency and better water management, using up to 95% less water than field farming.

AeroFarms Danville introduces a state-of-the-art water recapture process for even more water savings. In addition to the benefits to the environment, AeroFarms Danville will also add 158 jobs to the local economy while bringing fresh, safe, delicious greens to more communities year-round.