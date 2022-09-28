New York is now the busiest port in the U.S.

Following a historic flux during August, the port of New York and New Jersey jumped to the first place as the U.S. busiest shipping port, CNBC reports.

The publication notes that container processing totalled a combined volume of 843,191 TEUs between imports and exports. However, the East Coast gains have led to congestion in Savannah, Houston and NY/NJ.

Kevin O’Toole, chairman of the Port Authority, told the outlet: “We are exceeding pre-Covid numbers. Our planning with rail to complement the actual infrastructure and the dredging are allowing this added capacity that would not have happened four or five years ago.”

This comes as the flow of trade continues to move away from the West Coast with logistics managers worried about a labor strike or lockout.

“While volumes are up, the congestion at the East Coast ports may be at an inflection point after months of record-breaking import levels,” Josh Brazil, vice president of supply chain insights for Project44, toldCNBC.

The Port of Los Angeles ranked third in August, moving 805,314 total containers. That was 37,877 less than the Port of New York and New Jersey, which moved 843,191. The Port of Long Beach came in second, moving 806,940 export and import containers.