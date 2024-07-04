New Zealand gets green light to export kiwi berries to China

New Zealand kiwi berries will be allowed in the Chinese market as long as they meet the country's phytosanitary requirements.

The General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) announced the news last month, and among the requirements set by the organization, New Zealand orchards must establish a traceability system for exports and integrate pest control techniques.

China has identified a total of eight quarantine pests related to New Zealand kiwi berries: Cnephasia jactatana, Ctenopseustis obliquana, Planotortrix octo, Planotortrix excessana, Epiphyas postvittana, Pseudococcus longispinus, Stathmopoda skelloni, and Neofabraea actinidiae.

If any contamination is detected in the shipment, it will be completely rejected by China. This could even lead to the suspension of kiwi berries New Zealand imports from the involved orchards or packaging plants for the rest of the season.

Kiwi berries differ from traditional kiwis in their size. The fruit is similar in size to a large cherry or grape, with a smoother skin texture. They have a sweet taste with some "tropical" notes, similar to the well-known kiwi.

New Zealand's kiwi berries, which are produced from mid-February to mid/late March, join France in offering fruit to China. France obtained permission to export fruit to China in 2023. Unlike French fruit, New Zealand fruit does not require cold treatment.

You can review the official announcement and requirements here.