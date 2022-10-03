U.S. seaports facing biggest challenges in decades

U.S. seaports are currently enduring the worst congestion “since the age of containerization”, according to Logistics Management.

The publication credits backlogs of imports coming into the country, a shortage of equipment, and inland blocks as the main causes for this situation.

“U.S. seaports face the unprecedented situation where they’re now in their 17th straight month of record container import volume,” says Chris Jones, executive VP of industry and service at Descartes Datamyne.

“Consequently, continuous and shifting congestion and delays, and unpredictable lead times for importers has resulted”, Jones shared.

Presently, the ports of Los Angeles (POLA) and Long Beach (POLB) handle approximately 40% of U.S. imports. On the other hand, the port of New York and New Jersey processed 4,651,094 TEUs in 2021, ranking in third.

Consistent problems

Schedule reliability remains a significant problem for carriers, the outlet states. During 2021, West Coast ports reported long delays, with the East and Gulf coast ports now experiencing the same.

Meanwhile, seaports remain flooded with containers as labor negotiations on the West Coast are ongoing. Discussions have significantly affected shippers who remain concerned about slowdowns and potential strikes, Logistics Management reports.