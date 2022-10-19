Tango mandarin variety to be grown for the first time in India

In a joint effort, IG Citrus and Eurosemillas are currently working to cultivate the Tango variety in India. The agricultural project is expected to be carried out on a significant scale, with 100 hectares for growing the mandarin.

One of the assets of Tango, also known as Tango Gold, is the fact that it is seedless under all pollination conditions, and it does not set seeds in other citrus crops. It has a juicy flavor and a rich and fine flesh texture, all packed under a smooth rind, Eurosemillas says.

“The Tango Gold is a rare and very unique breed of mandarin which is enjoyed for its fleshy goodness and nectar-rich consistency. We are sure that by working with IG Citrus, we will be able to give fruit lovers in India mandarins of a quality they have never seen before,” said Ana Cano, CEO at Eurosemillas.

IG Citrus is a subsidiary of IG International, one of India’s leading fresh fruit importers and has more than 50 years in this market segment. While Eurosemillas’ main field of activity is the development of technological innovations.

The Spain-based company is an exclusive Master Licensee by the University of California for protected plant varieties including strawberry, avocado, asparagus, pear and other fruit crops, as well as for its promising Spring mandarins.

“This partnership could not have come at a more opportune time for us. We can’t wait to start the production of these nectar-rich tango fruits in India and create a new era for citrus fruits in the nation,” said Tarun Arora, director at IG Citrus.

The venture marks the second collaboration for both organizations, as both companies struck a synergy when they collaborated for the visionary green motion project.