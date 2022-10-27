USDA announces indefinite halt on Haiti mango shipments due to safety concerns

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has confirmed closure of its mango preclearance program in Haiti, CNW reports. The outlet cited unsafe work conditions for APHIS inspectors in the Caribbean Community country as the main reason.

Haiti is one of the leading producers of Francisque mangoes in both the Caribbean and Central America. However, officials note that volumes have declined by 48% due to rising challenges in the region.

“We are taking this action because of worsening challenges in Haiti that have made it impossible for our APHIS inspectors to safely work. This move is in alignment with information that we have received from the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince,” said Jorge Abad, area director for Central America and the Caribbean at the USDA Preclearance and Offshore Program.

Fuel shortage and rising prices, caused by armed gangs seizing fuel depots, have also contributed to the difficulties experienced during the program’s run.

Authorities say that they will consider reinstating the program if the situation in Haiti improves. All of this “in consultation with the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince,” Abad wrote.

The measure will take effect at the end of January 2023, with officials predicting that the closure will deeply affect local farmers.