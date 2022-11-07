Calavo appoints Tommy Padilla as Sr. Director of International Sales

Calavo Growers has announced industry veteran Tommy Padilla as its new senior Director of International Sales.

“With Tommy’s help we are well positioned to support our international customers (...) Tommy is a great addition to our team and we are excited to have an industry veteran join our family”, said Brian Kocher, CEO and President of Calavo.

The California-based company, founded in 1924, is seeking to expand its “Family of Fresh” line in the Asian and EU markets, said the executive.

“I am thrilled to welcome Tommy Padilla as Sr. Director of International Sales. Tommy has more than 12 years of experience in establishing and transforming International Sales and Sourcing teams and we are looking forward to continuing to build Calavo’s international presence under his leadership,” said Danny Dumas, SVP and General Manager of Calavo’s Grown Division.