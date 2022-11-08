California table grape stocks come more in line with last season

Although the number of California grapes in storage on the West Coast was significantly higher than the precious two seasons, the figure has now come down and is much closer to last year.

As of Oct. 31 there were 11.3 million boxes of inventories according to the USDA's Grape Cold Storage Summary. This is up 8% from the 10.5 million boxes recorded at the same time last year.

The figure is also down 17% from the 13.7 million boxes registered at the end of October in 2020.

By contrast, at the end of September there were there were 10.9 million boxes in storage, which was up 18% over the figure recorded at the same point in the 2021 and 2020 seasons.