The Top Seven

These are FreshFruitPortal.com's top seven stories of the week.

After more than six weeks of trial, a West Palm jury found banana giant Chiquita liable for the deaths of eight of the nine victims of the Autodefensas Unidas de Colombia (AUC). The company is slated to pay $38.3 million in damages.

The blueberry industry in Turkey is expanding, with a significant increase in new plantations—reaching over 1,000 hectares in the last four years.

The profitability of the business has generated considerable interest among various growers and investors in the country. However, Turgut Aysan, Chairman of the Board at Turkish berry producer Safir Berry told FreshFruitPortal.com that growth is slow due to high inflation, high interest rates, and low exchange rates in the country.

The Japanese government will support the Philippines in the process of developing a plan to eliminate the diseases hurting banana and cacao.

The Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) are set to collaborate to come up with a management system to keep the diseases at bay.

The issue of water availability has become a major concern over the last few decades for Mexico, the world's leading mango exporter with over 2 million tons produced annually.

Over the past six decades, water availability in the country has decreased by 68%, according to data from the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO).

This time of the year is one of high activity for the United States’ main watermelon producers, especially Florida, which is currently producing the highest volumes.

Despite a slow start to the season, which has put the entire season behind by 1% year-on-year, the state is now getting back in line with past years.

Spain's Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) denied entry and immediately withdrew from the market oranges imported from Egypt due to high levels of chlorpyrifos.

The organization has requested people to not consume the fruit due to excessive levels of the insecticide.

The California avocado season is halfway through, with the Avocado Commission (CAC) projecting 250 million pounds to be produced. If realized, this would mean a 20% increase over previous estimates.

Terry Splane, CAC’s vice president of marketing, told FreshFruitPortal.com that supplies ramped up in April and May. Consequently, despite a slow March start due to rain delays, promotable volumes are expected to continue through July and into August.