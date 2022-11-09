Don’t Cry, Be Happy – Sunions Tearless Onions Are Back in Stores

PRESS RELEASE

Sunions, America’s first tearless onion, are back in stores mid-November. The game-changing onion you know and love follows a tightly controlled brand promise that certifies them both tearless and sweet before they are able to be shipped to grocery stores.

Sunions are grown in Nevada, Utah and Washington using an all-natural crossbreeding program to ensure a tearless, sweet and mild onion. Not crying in the kitchen allows you to go to your happy place and enjoy the simple pleasures of life, like creating memories in the kitchen. This season, Sunions wants to focus on happy moments and keeping your tears out of the cooking process.

“Sunions are a rare product in that they become more tearless and sweeter the longer they store,” said Kaitlyn O’Neal, Regional Crop Lead for Sunions, “they undergo triple testing to ensure quality and are not released until they are in prime condition.”

Sunions are grown domestically in Nevada, Utah, and Washington and are available for purchase at retailers including Aldi, Food Lion, H-E-B, Meijer, Publix, Sam’s Club, Sprouts, and Whole Foods. For more information and a complete list of where to buy, visit www.iheartsunions.com or follow along on Instagram at @SunionOnion, on Facebook at facebook.com/IHeartSunions and Pinterest at pinterest.com/sunionsonion.

About Sunions®

Sunions, America’s first tearless and sweet onions, didn't happen by accident. The product of nearly 30 years of research and development via natural plant breeding methods, the onion is both tearless and sweet with a distinct crunch. Once harvested, Sunions follow a tightly controlled flavor protocol and are tested throughout storage until they reach maximum tearlessness and peak flavor. Then, and only then, do Sunions growers ship them to retailers around the country. There are plenty of reasons to cry– now, onions don’t have to be one of them. Sunions are marketed and distributed exclusively by Onions 52 and Peri & Sons Farms.