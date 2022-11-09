Nature Fresh Farms launches Yoom: A flavor experience for tomato enthusiasts

PRESS RELEASE

Nature Fresh Farms has launched Yoom, a two-bite, deep purple tomato that is full of flavor and ideal for tomato enthusiasts. With an intensity and range of flavor from savory to fresh and a hint of plum-like sweetness the Yoom is the flavor experience that can enhance any meal or be enjoyed on its own.

“The Yoom is the perfect compliment to our existing Tomato offerings,” explains Matt Quiring, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Nature Fresh Farms. “It’s full and complex flavor, matched with its small size, crisp texture and juicy interior provide a well-rounded tomato that will appeal to many consumers.”

A daily dose of added vitality, the Yoom is a powerhouse of nutrients. With high levels of antioxidants, anthocyanin and lycopene (indicative in its distinguishing deep purple hue), Vitamins A and C, magnesium, potassium, and a good source of fiber, the Yoom is an ideal choice for health-minded individuals looking to boost their nutritional intake.

Its elegant appearance and unique taste, also give it the ability to elevate cooking experiences simply, making it an approachable tomato for both novice and experienced culinary enthusiasts. “The Yoom is a great tomato to add a surprise element to any dish,” says Quiring, adding that its unexpected color and appearance provide an element of modern-chic elegance.

A healthy tomato for everyone to enjoy, the Yoom is the perfect anytime tomato.

Contact your Nature Fresh Farms sales representative today to discuss adding Yoom to your Tomato assortment.

About Nature Fresh Farms

At Nature Fresh Farms we find joy in innovation and see beauty in ingenuity. We believe we can be smarter about how we grow and our role in creating healthier communities by doing things differently. Based in Leamington, Ontario with facilities in Delta, Ohio, Laredo, Texas, and Mexico, we continue to expand our global network of quality growers and logistics partners, allowing us to provide the plumpest, crunchiest, freshest produce that tastes better because they’re grown better. At Nature Fresh Farms we are growing for a kinder future.

