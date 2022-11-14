SanLucar receives the partnership agricultural investment award in Tunisia

PRESS RELEASE

The multinational company SanLucar, dedicated to the production and distribution of premium quality fruit and vegetables, has just been awarded the Partnership Agricultural Investment Award in Tunisia.

Awarded by the Tunisian Ministry of Agriculture and the Agricultural Investment Promotion Agency (APIA), this prize recognizes companies with a presence in Tunisia that have stood out for their economic performance and their ability to overcome conjunctural difficulties such as the continuity of their activity during the Covid crisis.

The award also highlights the investment effort of the SanLucar Group in Tunisia, where the company operates through its 3 agricultural production farms: "La Cinquième Saison" dedicated to tomato cultivation; "Flor'Alia", where the premium fruit and vegetable brand grows the best varieties of berries; and "Les Perles du Désert", focused on grape cultivation.

"This award is a tribute to all the efforts made by the SanLucar group since its beginnings in Tunisia and its contribution to the evolution of the Tunisian agricultural landscape", explains Faycel Ghandri, Human Resources Director of SanLucar in Tunisia.

"The recognition is a source of pride for all members of our SanLucar family. Today's achievements are a testament to the efforts of all our teams. Congratulations to all of them. Let us continue to be an inspiration," he adds.

The Agricultural Investment Award follows other prizes received by SanLucar in Tunisia. These include the Hannon Prize awarded to the company for its contribution to social and economic development; and the Social Progress Prize awarded by the Tunisian president for SanLucar's commitment to improving the working and living conditions of its employees. SanLucar was also the first company in the country to receive the GRASP evaluation certificate, which confirms its good social management through its DREAMS corporate responsibility programme.

SanLucar in Tunisia

SanLucar started its journey in Tunisia in 2008, when it discovered one of the best regions in the world for growing tomatoes: the region of Gabès, more precisely El Hamma, in the south of the country. This is where the oasis "La Cinquième Saison" is located, whose soil benefits from the presence of a geothermal water source, which gives SanLucar tomatoes a unique taste, thanks to the combination of naturally occurring mineral substances. The use of this thermal spring also saves energy.

The "Flor'Alia" farm is located in the north of the country, where SanLucar grows the best berry varieties, selected in close cooperation with renowned international institutions. On its farm "Les Perles du Désert", the company grows grapes.

SanLucar, founded in 1993 by Stephan Rötzer, is headquartered in Valencia (Spain) with over 4,000 employees in Germany, Austria, Benelux, Italy, Spain, Ecuador, Dubai, South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia, both in its office branches and on its own farms. The philosophy "Taste in harmony with people and nature" is the foundation for all actions of SanLucar as well as the basis for many social and sustainable projects.