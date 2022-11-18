Fresh Del Monte and Doha National Food Industries open new facility in Qatar

Ahead of the upcoming international sports tournaments, Fresh Del Monte’s operations in the Middle East completed a new fresh cut facility to meet the expected heightened demand during upcoming touristic events.

The facility in Doha, Qatar is a joint venture between Fresh Del Monte and Doha National Food Industries W.L.L, a fully owned company by Al Watania International Holdings P.Q.S.C.

It will supply a global quick service restaurant with ultra-fresh juice, fresh cut fruits, fresh cut veggies, freshly prepared sandwiches, and freshly prepared salad bowls.

The typical volume for the region is 15,000 tons per month, which is expected to double during the next few months.

The new facility will be able to produce five tons of shredded lettuce and three tons of other vegetables per day; 2,400 liters of freshly squeezed juice per day; and the kitchen will produce 500-750 salads, sandwiches, and snacks per hour.

Construction of the facility, encompassing 2,200 square meters, began in October 2021 and was finished in September 2022.

The commissioning of the leaf line was set up within three weeks, which included the equipment becoming operational and all audits being passed. Normal set up time is generally two months.