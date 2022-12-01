LGS Specialty Sales announces new warehouse expansion

LGS Specialty Sales, a leading importer of citrus, avocados, grapes, and persimmons, is excited to announce the opening of its new 235,000 square foot warehouse. As one of the largest mandarin importers in North America, this facility expansion will enable the company to further its strategic growth to help our customers meet their shoppers needs.

Opening in New Jersey in Spring 2023, the new warehouse will help further the company’s mission of vertical integration by automating workflows to control cost increases, create more consistent packs, ensure the highest quality, and maintain inventory control.

The first and only facility of its kind with state-of-the-art automation on the east coast is located less than 20 miles to all major Delaware River Ports, and less than one mile from I-295 to ensure faster, fresher delivery of fruit. Furthermore, the warehouse is equipped with 26 door docks, 10 cooler rooms, 11 bagging lines with 22 baggers, three 30-pallet avocado ripening rooms, and 60,000 square feet of packing area.

“With everything under one roof, we are able to offer our customers faster loading and unloading times with the same first-in-class customer service we have always upheld at LGS,” said Luke Sears, president and founder of LGS Specialty Sales. “We look forward to opening our doors in 2023 to better serve existing and new customers!”

To learn more about LGS Specialty Sales and what the new warehouse facility means for your business, please contact lgssalesteam@lgssales.com. For nutritional facts and additional information, please visit lgssales.com or follow LGS Sales’ social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About LGS Specialty Sales, Ltd.