Canadian pome fruit production to grow in 2022-23

Canada’s apple production is expected to increase this current season by 4%, according to USDA’s latest report.

Following adverse weather conditions in the main growing regions, volumes are expected to rebound as temperatures stabilize. However, British Columbia will continue to see lingering impacts from the 2021 heat dome with production forecast to be reduced once again.

Ontario, currently the largest apple producing province, has seen a strong growing season and good harvest with excellent quality and color.

This follows a challenging year, where Canadian apple production saw frost, cool and wet conditions, and caterpillar damage negatively impacted production and quality.

Research has shown that consumer preference is for a sweeter, crisper apple with varieties like Gala, Honeycrisp, and Ambrosia. Gala is currently the top variety produced in Ontario.

Regarding import and export volumes, the report states that fresh apples are forecast to grow in the upcoming marketing year. On this line, larger domestic crop and declines in Asian production will positively impact Canadian exports.

Import activity will also increase as shoppers look to affordable and long-storing products amidst high food prices and inflation.

Pear production for the upcoming marketing year is also forecast to grow 15%. This is largely due to a bumper crop in Ontario and crop rebound in British Columbia following the 2021 heat dome, the report said.

Consequently, imports of fresh pears are forecast to grow as increased global supplies drive increased domestic consumption.

On the other hand, the report forecasts a 5% reduction in table grape production, as yields will be lower year-on-year.

As a result, imports are forecast to grow 3% to supplement the decline in domestic production.