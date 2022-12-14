Oppy’s lemon plum specialty crop to hit North American shelves in 2023

Vancouver-based grower and marketer Oppy is launching its lemon plum campaign for North American consumers in early 2023.

The brand represents the largest slice of the specialty crop brought to the U.S. The fruit’s 10th. season is set to launch by the first week of February and continue mid-March with limited volumes arriving to the east coast.

“Many still call it the volcano plum because it looks like lava is pouring down its sides when the red coloring starts to present itself,” said Oppy’s Sales Manager Carl Immenhausen. “Their skin blushes as they ripen, so there is no guesswork about when to eat them.”

Named for their harvest color, not their flavor, the lemon plum is tear-drop shaped, sweet-tasting and juicy.

“It’s a fun and different variety to bring home. Consumers love watching it change color from yellow to red, and enjoying a unique summertime flavor during the winter months,” said Immenhausen.

Oppy’s lemon plums will be available in a one-pound pouch bag packaging, which includes a ripening process chart to help educate shoppers about its consumption.