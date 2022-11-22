Oppy’s John Anderson named to Business Laureates Hall of Fame

PRESS RELEASE

JA British Columbia (JABC) has recognized John Anderson as one of its 2023 Laureate Inductees into the Business Laureates of British Columbia (BLBC) Hall of Fame.

The award recognizes leaders who have exerted positive influence on the Canadian way of life and who stand to inspire leaders of the future to do the same. Each member of the Hall of Fame has demonstrated unique vision, supported others in pursuit of their goals, led lives of integrity and built a legacy that will enrich the lives of those who follow — in addition to outstanding business achievements with enduring contributions to British Columbians.

Anderson’s leadership of Oppy, BC’s oldest existing company with 164 years in business, brought him to the attention of the Business Laureates of BC. His contributions to the province and community, including support of the Global Civic Society, St. Paul’s Hospital, the CPET Lab at UBC Hospital and the Lion’s Gate Hospital Foundation continue to stand out, as well as his support of BC Transplant — flying nurses and doctors to various destinations to harvest organs for BC recipients on Anderson Air, Anderson’s private charter airline. Oppy’s support of BC Women’s Hospital, BC Cancer Foundation and BC Children’s Hospital in collaboration with Save-On-Foods was has thrived with Anderson’s leadership.

And of course, Anderson’s noteworthy support of Canadian fresh produce growers and the local economy exemplify Anderson’s contributions to the quality of people’s lives across the province.

“As an organization dedicated to inspiring and preparing young people to succeed, we’re very proud of the impact our inductees have made and the example they set for youth,” said President and CEO of JABC Sheila Biggers. “In addition, each of them demonstrates a significant commitment to their communities, in British Columbia and beyond.” Anderson’s fellow inductees for 2023 include Asa Johal, Nancy Stibbard and Peter B. Gustavson.

This latest honor rounds out an extensive list of accolades for Oppy’s chairman, CEO and managing partner, including 2021 CPMA and BCPMA Lifetime Achievement Awards, 2002 and 2015 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards, 2017 Canada’s Most Admired CEO Award, 2014 BC CEO of the Year Award, 2013 ACC Dealmaker of the Year Award, 2000 and 2012 Packer Marketer of the Year Awards. Through Anderson’s leadership, Oppy has been recognized as one of the best places to work in BC for several years running and named among Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 21 years, with 15 years in the esteemed Platinum Club.

In 2014 Anderson was also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Chilean and American Chamber of Commerce. Pennsylvania Senator Michael J. Stack noted him as “someone who, through dedication and excellence, contributes in a meaningful way to the well-being of their communities and ultimately to all the people of this great commonwealth.”

“It’s an absolute privilege to be named to the Business Laureates Hall of Fame,” shared Anderson. “I consider myself lucky to have found my way into this great industry, bringing healthy, fresh produce to Canadians and beyond for nearly five decades. Ensuring that future generations will continue to have that available to them and investing in the leadership to do so is a passion of mine — aligning on that value with JABC, who does exceptional work supporting young people in their own success, makes this honor all the more important to me.”

This year’s induction ceremony will take place on May 30, 2023, with all net proceeds supporting the efforts of JABC in delivering work readiness, financial health and entrepreneurship programs to youth in urban, rural and Indigenous communities across the province.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for nearly 165 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.

About the Business Laureates of British Columbia Hall of Fame

The Business Laureates of British Columbia Hall of Fame was created by JABC in 2005 to honour the lifetime achievements of outstanding B.C. business leaders whose efforts have shaped our province and country. Nominations are open to the public to ensure B.C.’s diverse business community is represented and the broadest group of nominees is put forward. Laureates have demonstrated vision, leadership, integrity and legacy throughout their lifetime, and the Hall of Fame stands as a testament to the positive legacy they leave behind for future generations of business leaders.

About JA British Columbia

JA British Columbia (JABC) is a not-for-profit impact organization that delivers free hands-on, immersive education in work readiness, financial health, and entrepreneurship. Reaching thousands of young people each year through partnerships with educators, volunteers, and donors, JABC is one of the few organizations with the experience and passion to build a brighter future for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders.

For over 65 years, JABC has served B.C. youth, including Indigenous communities, people of colour, and at-risk populations. JABC’s real-world training helps young people develop the skills to build successful careers, prepare for the risks and rewards of entrepreneurship, and learn to thrive financially. Through JA, young people are equipped with the skillset and mindset to build thriving communities.

JABC is a proud member of JA Canada and JA Worldwide, one of the world’s largest and most impactful NGOs. For more information, visit jabc.ca.