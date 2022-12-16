Winter Farm raises $46M to scale up strawberry production

Canada-based Winter Farm is expanding its strawberry production with a $ 46M investment in vertical farming.

The Vaudreuil site, which is set to become one of the most important facilities in vertical agriculture, will ensure that nearly one million kilograms of Fraise d'hiver strawberries will reach the market each year.

“Innovation is key to develop a more sustainable and competitive local agriculture that can challenge import markets," said Alain Brisebois, president and CEO for Winter Farm.

In the coming months, six 600 m2 vertical farms will be added to two existing farms already in operation.

These installations typically use 20 to 25 times less space compared to open field production and are also able to recover about 90% of irrigation water used, all while generating minimal greenhouse gases.

The investment fund was achieved with support from the Quebec Government and Investissement Québec, and the addition of Desjardins, Farm Credit Canada, Financière Agricole du Québec and Capital Financière Agricole Inc., as well as two private partners as new investors.

"An agriculture based on a variety of production models is essential to increasing sustainable food autonomy in Quebec. We can be proud of being able to rely on an innovative and dynamic agricultural industry," said André Lamontagne, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and minister responsible for the Centre-du-Québec Region.