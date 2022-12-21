Pinkglow pineapple available in limited quantities

December 21 , 2022
Promoted as a gift for the consumer that has everything, Fresh Del Monte North America has presented its trademarked Pinkglow pineapples.

The fruit was first introduced online in October 2020. While it may still be ordered online, the pink-fleshed pineapple is also available in a few select retail stores in the U.S. and Canada, says Pablo Rivero, vice president of marketing, for Miami-based Fresh Del Monte North America.

Pinkglow is grown just like any other pineapple, however, Rivero explains Fresh Del Monte researchers achieved the beautiful pink color by turning off the enzyme that naturally changes lycopene to beta carotene, which is what gives traditional pineapples their yellow pigment. Thus, “By turning off the enzyme, more lycopene - a natural red pigment - accumulates within the fruit, resulting in a pink-colored pineapple.”

Rivero is firm that Pinkglow does not cannibalize Del Monte Gold-brand pineapple sales as the two pineapples have different target markets. 

Pinkglow “serves as a great gift option as it is branded as a luxury fruit, known as the rare ‘Jewel of The Jungle,’ and is shipped in an ornate gift box with a certificate of authenticity to exemplify that it is one-of-a-kind. The Pinkglow pineapple’s target market is the ultimate host. This exclusive product is one-of-a-kind and perfect for a host to serve as part of a festive party cocktail, as a delicious dessert all on its own, or even to give as a gift to the person who will now truly have everything.”

Pinkglow commands a premium price as it is cultivated in limited quantities, taking approximately 15-24 months to grow. It’s produced on a select farm in south-central Costa Rica, which has the ideal soil and climate for growing pineapples.

Rivero describes Pinkglow as an Instagrammable pineapple that is “a novelty item perfect for hosting, gifting, and catching the attention of young, trendy consumers. This one-of-a-kind fruit has a unique, delicious taste, with notes of candy pineapple aromatics and is juicer and sweeter than a traditional pineapple.”

It’s a product of Fresh Del Monte ongoing investment in pineapple research and development programs to meet consumers’ ever-changing needs.

