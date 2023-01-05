Agronometrics in Charts: 2022: Cherries in Review

In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, Valeria Concha reviews 2022 for cherries in the US market. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

During 2022, the supply of local cherries in the United States was lower than the previous season, due to inclement weather. In the case of California, extreme cold in spring resulted in a lighter and shorter crop. In the US market, the volume of cherries from Central California was 46% lower than 2021, and the season was extended to week 24. Pacific Northwest states such as Washington, the main supplier of cherries, Oregon and Idaho faced cold weather during the blooming season, damaging the fruit's development, causing the smallest cherry crop in nearly a decade, while the cold meant that cherries took longer to develop, causing the harvest to be delayed by a few weeks.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics. (Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

Given the lower cherry supply, coupled with almost no overlap between the California and Washington seasons, prices on average remained above the prices recorded in the last four years. Prices escalated to historic levels this season, reaching $9.41 per kilo during week 27.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics. (Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

For its part, Chile, which expects to increase exports by 25% this season compared to last, faces a big challenge, given that the Chinese New Year, the main sales period for Chilean cherries, will be earlier in 2023. In the 2021/22 season, cherry exports to the United States grew by 91.9%, clearly demonstrating the sector's strategy to diversify its export markets and reduce its dependence on the Chinese market. This season, ASOEX's strong promotion programmes are expected to have a positive impact on export volumes to the United States.

To learn more take a look at our most read cherry stories this year:

In our ‘In Charts’ series, we work to tell some of the stories that are moving the industry. Feel free to take a look at the other articles by clicking here.

All pricing for domestic US produce represents the spot market at Shipping Point (i.e. packing house/climate controlled warehouse, etc.). For imported fruit, the pricing data represents the spot market at Port of Entry.

You can keep track of the markets daily through Agronometrics, a data visualization tool built to help the industry make sense of the huge amounts of data that professionals need to access to make informed decisions. If you found the information and the charts from this article useful, feel free to visit us at www.agronometrics.com where you can easily access these same graphs, or explore the other 21 commodities we currently track.