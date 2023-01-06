Agronometrics in Charts: 2022: Blackberries in Review

In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, Valeria Concha reviews 2022 for blackberries in the US market. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

The year 2022 began with an increased supply of Mexican blackberries in the U.S. market compared to the beginning of 2021. Michoacan, which is Mexico’s main blackberry producer, accounted for 94% of national production, in the first quarter of the year 2022, the state increased its blackberry production by 9% more than in the same period of the previous year.

According to statistics from the Agri-Food and Fisheries Information Service (SIAP), 8,929 hectares were allocated to this crop this year and they’ve had an average yield of 11.80 tons per hectare, one more ton than at the beginning of 2021.

The Ministry of Rural and Agri-Food Development (Sader) said the state’s production volume had shown significant growth due to the improvement of cultivation techniques, a decisive factor that has allowed the state to achieve greater and better yields, both in quality, quantity, and price. The Mexican berry sector expected a 12% increase in blueberry, raspberry, strawberry and blackberry exports for the 2022 season, with shipments primarily to the U.S. market.

On the other hand, despite the forecasts for a bountiful blackberry season, supplies out of Georgia and North Carolina were short, owing to unfavorable weather conditions. The Central California season, which produces during Mexico’s off-season, was marked by rains in August, which also caused a decrease in volumes, this decrease was mainly seen during the month of September, in 2021 the volume amounted to about 4,500 tons, while in 2022 it produced only 2,700 tons. The short fall in volume accounted for the highest pricing the commodity has seen in the last four years from week 34 - 42.

In general, the industry continues to work on new varieties of blackberries to meet customer requirements and to address phytosanitary problems. Blackberries are going through an unprecedented genetic evolution. Disease pressure has rapidly forced growers to move away from Tupy into new genetics. Growers are looking to these new varieties to improve flavor, quality and yields.

Jyoti Bhogal, vice-president of sales for Berry Fresh based in Dominguez Hills, California said that the category growth continues to shift the supply/demand curves in a positive direction by adding that the market is soliciting more blackberries, especially as consumers fall in love with the new flavor profiles. These new varieties are creating uniform eating experiences which generate more consistent consumer purchasing habits. The blackberry commodity is very price elastic. It needs a more consistent product to move away from the wild market swings this berry suffers.

