Hortifrut’s Board appoints Nicolás Moller as the company’s new Chairman

PRESS RELEASE

Hortifrut’s Board of Directors appointed Nicolás Moller (48) as the new Chairman of the company, a leading global business platform for producing and commercializing fresh and frozen berries.

In its first meeting of the year, the Board proceeded to his election to replace Víctor Moller Schiavetti, Hortifrut’s founder and Nicolás’ father, who died last October.

The shareholders will need to approve his appointment within an extraordinary Shareholder meeting that will be held in April 2023.

“Together with the management team, we will continue to drive my father’s vision to further develop Hortifrut as a global leader in its category, delivering berries to the world every day, always challenging ourselves to be at the forefront of genetics, innovation, and sustainability,” said the company’s new Chairman.

Since 2008, Nicolás Moller has held different positions at Hortifrut. Between January 2010 and September 2016, he held the position of CEO, and since 2016, he has been executive vice Chairman based in the United States.

Additionally, he serves as a Board Member at Vitafoods, a leading company in frozen value-added fruit, and Naturipe Farms, a leading berry company in the United States. He is also Chairman of the Board of the Chinese fruit company Honghe Jiayu Agriculture. All these companies are Hortifrut partnerships.

Previously, he was a Board member at the Center for Growing Talent by PMA, the Chilean Exporters Association (ASOEX), The Chilean Berries Committee, and a member of the Finance Committee at the US Highbush Blueberry Council.

He started his career in 1999 at Ferrostaal in New York and then moved to Houston, USA. Afterward, he held the position of Administration Director at VidaPlus Technologies in California. Between 2005 and 2008, he was Hortisur’s CEO in Chile.

About Hortifrut

Founded in 1983 by Víctor Moller’s vision, Hortifrut is a leading global business platform that connects the primary producers of berries of both hemispheres with the most important clients and markets worldwide, delivering the best fruit year-round. It stands out for its unique business model based on innovation, genetic development, sustainability, and digitalization of its processes. The company operates in 13 countries – Chile, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico, The United States, Spain, Portugal, Morocco, China, and India – on four continents. Its products are sold in more than 35 markets.