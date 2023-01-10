Westfalia Fruit Group appoints new Chief People Officer

PRESS RELEASE

The Westfalia Fruit Group is pleased to announce today the appointment of Guido Paolucci as Chief People Officer effective from 4th January 2023.

Guido brings his extensive experience developed across multiple global and diverse businesses like Pladis, Philip Morris International and Ericsson Telecommunications. His HR leadership is focused on creating people centric organisations where equity, inclusion and diversity are an integral part of the business. Designing people strategies with focus on talent development and organizational and cultural transformation sit at the core of his vision.

Guido will be joining the Westfalia global leadership team and will be intrinsic in delivering key initiatives over the coming years. Through dynamic Group-wide strategies, Guido will be driving Westfalia’s People’s development agenda and will play a vital role in leading change management activities across the Westfalia group.

“I am very happy to be joining Westfalia Fruit Group at this point in its journey, Westfalia has a rich heritage of over 70 years, and I am excited to be part of its next chapter. With experience of working with several global organisations and their enriching diversity of cultures, I look forward to working with the Westfalia team to support our ambitious growth strategy” says Guido.

Alk Brand, Westfalia Group CEO adds, “As the pioneer in the avocado industry, Westfalia colleagues are the most important resource we have, Guido and his team are key to driving Westfalia People’s development agenda and continue to honour the legacy of our founder, Dr Merensky, To Do Good”.

About Westfalia Fruit

The multinational Westfalia Fruit Group is a leading supplier of fresh and processed produce to international markets, offering a diverse range of quality fruit and related products via its vertically integrated supply chain. Founded over 70 years ago on guiding environmental, social, governance & sustainability principles. These practices, premised on the legacy of Dr Hans Merensky are at the heart of all that is done by the Group – “To Do Good”, – of which continue to underpin our approach today.

Today, operating in 15 countries spread over 5 continents, the Westfalia Fruit Group prides itself on advancing sustainable agricultural practices and being a responsible corporate citizen within the communities in which it operates.

As a frontrunner in the avocado industry, Westfalia grows, sources, ripens, packs, processes, and markets accredited avocados across the globe throughout the year. Value-added products include avocado oil, low-preservative guacamole, frozen avocado, and dried fruit.

Westfalia grows fruit in all major origins in the Americas and Africa and sources from partner orchards, giving the Group the most diverse avocado-growing footprint in the world. Westfalia’s dynamic and integrated supply chain from research to the consumer benefits all stakeholders. The Group’s research division, Westfalia Technological Services, is the world’s largest privately funded subtropical fruit research unit. Its dedicated team of scientists and technicians focus on varietal development, innovation, and environmental matters, and provides a pivotal role in defining the future of the global avocado industry.