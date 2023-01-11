U.S. state allocates $175M fund for Port of Oakland project

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) has approved a $175 million cash injection for an upcoming logistics project being carried out in the Port of Oakland, Port Strategy reports.

The plan, known as the 7th Street Grade Separation East Project, will build a new access gateway for the port.

The effort seeks to relieve congestion and increase safety and flexibility in the port, which was the first major point of access on the Pacific Coast to build terminals for container ships.

“The project will improve port operations and safety, and also provide a new high-quality bicycle and pedestrian pathway connecting the community to the waterfront and recreational facilities,” Alameda CTC chair, John J. Bauters told Port Strategy.

With CTC’s approval for the funding, the 7th Street Grade Separation East Project is set to begin construction during 2023.

The endeavor will be managed by the Alameda County Transportation Commission, with financial and engineering support from the Port of Oakland.

Entities such as the Federal Highway Administration, the California Transportation Commission, the California Department of Transportation, Union Pacific Railroad, BART, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the City of Oakland and several utility agencies will also partake in the effort as project partners.