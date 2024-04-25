Florida citrus sector urges signing of greening research funds

During the 2024 legislative session, the Florida Legislature approved a budget that would provide the citrus industry with $47 million to support the state's signature crop.

More than $30 million of this funding is slated for citrus research, therapies, as well as the production of greening-tolerant or resistant trees.

Now, the Florida citrus sector is urging officials to expedite the budget signing as the growers continue to struggle with citrus greening disease.

“The governor has been extremely supportive of this industry every year, and we have no doubt that he continues to support us strongly, so we would urge him to sign the budget with our priorities in it,” President and CEO of Florida Citrus Mutual, Matthew Joyner, told FreshFruitPortal.com.

According to the mutual, an additional $2.7 million line item for pest management, using funds from the Agricultural Emergency Eradication Trust Fund, is needed to advance technologies to suppress the psyllid.

“We think that we're starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, and we're hopeful that we can continue the progress we've made through some of the good research that the governor and the legislature have helped us fund,” Joyner added.

The disease is spread by the Asian citrus psyllid, Diaphorina citri Kuwayama, when it lands on the tree and feeds on the new flush, spreading the bacteria into the tree and ultimately making it sick.

“If we can find a way to eliminate that psyllid, much like we do with sterile fly releases or a fruit fly outbreak, then we can control that vector, we can control the spread, and that will go a long way,” the executive said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has until July 1 to examine the budget and determine which items will be approved for legislation.

