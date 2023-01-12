Dole renews partnership with No Kid Hungry

Global producer and marketer Dole has announced it will continue its partnership with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger in the U.S.

The program was originally developed by Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

The alliance began in summer 2020 as a response to the extensive impact of Covid-19, when millions of children faced hunger after the schools closed due to quarantine.

"Addressing hunger and food insecurity for children is at the core of the Dole global mission of providing the tools for a healthy, happy, balanced life for all," said William Goldfield, Dole Food's director of corporate communications.

Dole is also seeking to encourage healthy eating and active living by sponsoring Get Fit for No Kid Hungry, an influencer-based health and wellness fundraising initiative

“The sponsorship of Get Fit in particular allows us to set a healthy, active tone for 2023 while helping to support the most vulnerable throughout the year,” the executive said.

The collaboration includes nutrition education, fundraising campaigns and at-retail initiatives to secure access to three healthy meals a day for over 9 million kids.

"(Dole’s) Their dedication to promoting health and well-being for all families makes them the perfect partner for helping to raise the critical funds and awareness needed to end childhood hunger," said Diana Hovey, senior vice president, corporate partnerships at Share Our Strength.