Dole kicks off 125th Banana-versary celebration

Dole Food Company kicked off Feb. 1 its Banana-versary, which marks 125 years of farming, shipping, and selling bananas. Bananas are the #1 fruit in America and one of the most-purchased grocery items in history.

As one of the produce leader’s biggest initiatives ever, the celebration will continue through December 2024, offering banana lovers “a continuous series of contests, partnerships, proclamations, recipes and special appearances by Bobby Banana, the produce leader’s 7-foot mascot committed to inspiring healthier living,” the firm says

Related articles: Dole expands tropical fruit shipping capacity

Also kicking off is the first of “125 Ways to Be Bananas” part of an extensive web and social media series of banana tips and recipes, digital downloads, engagement opportunities, and ways to share banana memories.

“From humble beginnings, Dole has become synonymous with bananas, forever changing the way we experience this delicious and nutritious fruit,” says William Goldfield, director of corporate communications for Dole.

“As we celebrate 125 years of growth, innovation, and our commitment to grow, process and distribute our produce responsibly, we invite the world to join us on a journey that traces the deep roots of Dole's past and paves the way for a brighter future,” he adds.

To bring the celebration directly to shoppers, Dole will offer multiple waves of commemorative Dole 125th Banana-versary stickers on millions of Dole-branded Bananas in the U.S. and Canada and is working with retailers to create dedicated displays, point-of-purchase materials, and other in-store activations.