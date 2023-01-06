Dole releases sustainability report with framework through 2030

Dole has announced the release of its first sustainability report since merging with Total Produce plc in 2021.

The leading global fresh produce brand indicated that the report sets out the organization's refreshed sustainability framework and offers a new set of environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals through 2030.

The company's sustainability framework, named The Dole Way, focuses on robust governance and three core pillars—For Nature, For People and For Food—covering environmental, ethical, social and nutrition related issues.

According to the group, these three pillars incorporate key areas identified as being most material to the impact of the business's operations.

The report also lays the foundation for the promotion of regenerative farming practices across Dole’s own operations as well as on associated farms which will support the business’ ambitious climate goals.

“Dole has built market-leading positions across a wide range of fresh fruit and vegetable segments by incorporating sustainability into their growth models,” said Rory Byrne, Dole plc Chief Executive Officer.

It highlights their investment in renewable energy with two 2.8 megawatt wind turbines in Dole Fresh Vegetables in Soledad, California which is estimated to directly reduce CO2 emissions by 14,921 tons per year. As well as a new solar panel system at their Belfast, Ireland site with a capacity of 120 kWp.

Additionally, it announced its first global carbon footprint collection including measuring and managing scope 1, scope 2 and scope 3 emissions resulting in a reduction of 4% in Scope 1 and 2 emissions (2021 over 2020).

“As our climate is changing, we are focused on identifying the related risks, adapting to the effects on our operations and minimizing our own impacts. We also recognize and relish the special role we can play in improving people’s lives and the contribution Dole can make to promoting good health and wellbeing,” added Dole CEO, Rory Byrne.

To reinstate the companies compromise to their three core pillars, Xavier Roussel, Dole plc’s Chief Marketing and Sustainability officer stated, “Caring for our most important resources: our people, the nature around us and the food we deliver to the world is our way to contribute to society and will set us up for continued success.”

