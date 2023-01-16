Wonderful Seedless Lemons expanding its presence

Wonderful Citrus, based in Delano, CA, is enjoying strong success with its branded “Wonderful Seedless Lemons”, Wonderful Citrus president Zak Laffite told FreshFruitPortal.com.

This is the third significant season for shipping these special lemons that are naturally seedless and Non-GMO Project Verified, which have been “widely accepted. Wonderful Seedless Lemons continues to grow and it will be growing for the next five or six years.”

Currently, Wonderful’s California seedless lemon season runs in significant volumes from early October until about the third week of May. The shipping season, however, is expanding because of plantings in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. To allow a 52-week supply, the fruit was first planted in Mexico in 2008. As the young plantings mature, “you’ll see this become a year-round program.”

Laffite adds, “Once you kick the seeds you won’t be back.” He explains that consumers who decide to move into seedless lemons soon won’t face a gap in supply that forces them back into seeded lemons. “Once you make the jump to have a better lemon without any seeds, then we do our part to be sure you stay there.”

In California, Wonderful Seedless Lemons are grown in three regions to manage production windows. The primary area is in Central Valley. There is also production in the coastal regions, as well as in the desert.