North Bay strategy drives two hires

Strategic moves by North Bay Produce, Inc., Traverse City, MI, have driven the addition of two new leaders.

Nick Osmulski, president of North Bay Produce, tells FreshFruitPortal.com that his firm “has had a large presence in Mexico for quite some time now and our growth there will continue. We needed the support to manage all this.” Freddy Hoflack was hired to be North Bay’s country manager of Mexico. Osmulski described him as “a perfect fit for our business and a tremendous addition for North Bay.” He will be focusing on berry varietal development and business relations. Hoflack knows the berry business well from both the grower and commercial side.

North Bay also announced Jan. 25 that Chad Hansen has joined North Bay as the U.S. West Coast manager. Osmulski notes, “Regarding the West coast of North America, this too has been an area of significant growth for NBP for some time. We have known and respected Chad over the years and he has the perfect mix of both the agricultural and customer knowledge that we needed.”

Osmulski adds to FreshFruitPortal.com that “In both cases, Chad and Freddy really are the right people in the right place and time for our business.”

The company press release quotes Osmulski: “Chad will help us develop the West Coast from both a procurement and sales perspective with his knowledge and relationships from both sides of the business.” Hansen has worked to mature the existing opportunities and ideas for grower centric technology and innovation with a focus on farm economics.

Hansen adds, “I am passionate about helping to preserve the legacy of farming and agriculture that we need to carry forward into future generations, while modernizing and aligning the necessary pieces of technology and data used in field, shed, and sales functions.”

Osmulski says Hoflack has extensive experience across many areas of the produce industry and his latest role allowed him to consult on developing different berry varieties, conducted work in test plots, and created strong relationships with berry breeders and variety administrators.

Hansen adds, “I am very happy to be part of the North Bay Produce family as well as excited to promote the development of our growers in Mexico.”

The press release indicates that North Bay Produce has a significant presence in the global market and looks forward to building on the West Coast and Mexican relationships where Chad and Freddy will be instrumental to the business’ success. “Being a grower owned cooperative, North Bay often feels like a family and is a true innovator focusing on the future of berries and select value added vegetables. Utilizing cutting edge technology and extensive varietal trials in multiple regions around the world, the objective is to produce the best tasting, and longest lasting fruits and vegetables. Not only delivering consumers taste and texture, but also working to reduce waste through technology and breeding.”