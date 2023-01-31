Marlene sponsors mountain sports

January 31 , 2023
Winter, Marlene sponsors mountain sports

PRESS RELEASE

In the winter the orchards of South Tyrol - Südtirol enter a period of dormancy  and take a well-earned rest. However, there is no let up in the promotional activities of the Marlene brand with numerous international communication initiatives and sports sponsorships that highlight its close  relationship with sport and the mountains. 

In December, for example, Marlene apples sponsored the FIS Cross-Country Skiing World Cup in  Lillehammer and Beitostølen, an initiative carried out in collaboration with Coop Norge. Still on the topic of  winter sports, Marlene apples will once again be sponsoring the Audi Ski FIS World Cup: the brand will  be visible at 8 races on bibs, at the start blocks and at the finish lines until 11 March. The countries involved  in the international sports sponsorship are Italy, Norway and Sweden: after the Italian meetings in  Sestrière, Alta Badia and Bormio, the partnership will also take in Plan de Corones, Kvitfjell and Åre. 

Meanwhile, in its native region of South Tyrol the brand supports young South Tyrolean athletes and the  skiing champions of tomorrow with the Marlene Cup, the under-18 and under-21 championship organised  by the Italian Winter Sports Federation Südtirol. A long-standing collaboration that will see Marlene act  as main sponsor for the circuit of 12 international meetings. 

Marlene will also renew its consolidated partnership with biathlon champion Dorothea Wierer in the  2022/2023 season. An authentic ‘daughter of the Alps’, just like Marlene, Dorothea will display the light  blue logo on her rifle in every competition, a position that will give the brand even greater visibility among  international audiences. 

“Once again this year we will be able to reach out to lots of winter sports fans all over the world through  sponsorships that promote Marlene and its principles – remarks Tauber – The mountains, active lifestyles  and wellbeing are important values for the brand and the winter season is one of the best moments for  supporting and promoting them”. 

The marketing activities of Marlene have also continued. Following the success of the autumn campaign  which involved 10 countries and Out of Home initiatives in Rome, Milan, Seville, Barcelona and Malta, the  ‘Daughter of the Alps’ apple continued to brighten up the public transport of European cities. In December  it was the trams of Oslo and Stockholm that were turned into open air art galleries, painted in their entirety 

with the new works produced by the winning artists of the Marlene Art Contest, organised to mark the  25th anniversary of the brand. 

At the same time, the winter campaign appeared in the leading Swedish and Norwegian daily newspapers  and online, increasing the brand awareness of Marlene also in the markets of northern Europe, where it  has been present with a strong customer base for a number of years. 

“Marlene is an increasingly international brand – explains Hannes Tauber, Marketing Manager of VOG  – with the out of home campaigns on trams we bring the Daughter of the Alps apple and its seasons into  the lives of millions of consumers all over Europe, reminding them that with the Marlene brand they can  enjoy quality apples from South Tyrol - Südtirol all year round”. 

The partnership with South Tyrolean chef Norbert Niederkofler will also continue during the winter season  with new initiatives that will be announced in the coming weeks.

