Pallet Earth brings new generation of sustainable pallets

Pallet Earth brings new generation of sustainable and trackable pallets to UK and Europe

February 09 , 2023
Industry Announcements More News
Pallet Earth brings new generation of sustainable and trackable pallets to UK and Europe

PRESS RELEASE

Pallet Earth is changing the way the world moves, challenging the worlds traditional supply chain  infrastructure and use of wooden pallets, with its new generation of sustainable and trackable  pallets. 

In the wake of the pandemic, fruit and vegetable producers are facing new challenges such as sharp  increases in fuel costs, sea freight rates and a range of sustainability issues. It has never been more important to harness technology to help improve efficiencies across the supply chain.  

“Our pallets deliver two significant advantages – reducing carbon footprint by up to 60% and  reducing global supply chain costs by up to 50%,” says Dave Cashmore, Pallet Earth GM. 

“There really is a smarter way to do things, with our pallets providing corporations circularly  economical, yet sustainable, supply chain solutions to drive down costs, consumption and carbon.” 

Made from fully recycled, and recyclable plastic, with a robust inner steel frame, the pallets are also  100% ISPM15 compliant at all times. 

Carl McInerney, UK & Europe Sales Director says this is a game changer for those importing and  exporting in to and out of the UK. “Our pallets can provide peace of mind that products are fully  complaint with new BREXIT phytosanitary requirements, removing the need for heat treatment or  worrying about mould impacting quality. 

“Using European based manufacturing, and with warehouses close to market, Pallet Earth is ready to  support the import and export markets of Europe and the UK ensuring both compliance and smooth  servicing for our clients.” 

The pallet design supports both sustainability and cost benefits across the supply chain.  

The innovative nesting of the pallets allows for economical return to point of origin reduced return  legs to a quarter of the cost of polled pallets, while also reducing C02e by 8kg per pallet. The unique  interlocking feature enables increased volumes to be moved – safely moving 50 pallets a time  compared to 13 stacked wooden pallets. Goods are also protected with an internal steal frame  providing strength and stability to protect goods through transit, and air holes help keep fresh  produce fresh. 

“And they are fully trackable, with built in tracking allowing full visibility of products throughout the  entire transport system, a particular benefit for fresh and frozen produce that requires specific cool  chain measurements to be met, ensuring produce is at its best possible quality on arrival.” Says  McInerney. 

“With an increase in extreme weather events impacting growing seasons, eliminating waste and  protecting the quality of the product is an important benefit, supporting the production of less  product for the same return.”  

Critical to Pallet Earth’s commercial success is its ability to cost-effectively manufacture at scale,  while supporting the full life cycle of the pallets. “With all manufacturing partners now based in the  UK we can repair, recycle and build our pallets to best serve our UK and European markets,” says  McInerney 

Recent analysis of the pallet system by strategic value chain consultants Incept.biz has also validated  the products potential to revolutionise the way we ship products. 

“For the pallets to be considered we need to provide a solution that will save money while delivering  wider benefits. Incept’s analysis confirmed exactly that with our system found to cost just £4 per  return trip,” says Cashmore. 

The team is proud to be attending Fruit Logistic in Berlin from 8-10 March 2023, where the unique  pallet solution can be viewed at the Pallet Earth Stand D-17 Hall 26.  

Attendees can also hear Dave Cashmore (GM) and Carl McInerney (UK & Europe Sales Director) discuss ‘Sustainability in global supply chains’ on the Tech Stage (Hall 2.1, B43) on Thursday 9 March. 

ENDS 

For further comment or interview requests please contact: 

Leah McNeil, 128 Communications +64 (0)21 045 1143 

leahmcneil@128communications.com 

About Pallet Earth - palletearth.com 

Pallet Earth has created as a supply chain solution to drive down costs, consumption and carbon. The  pallets at a glance: 

  • Are made from recycled plastic with a steel core, making them sustainable, durable and sanitary Nest inside each other to make return economic 
  • Have built in tracking – so product can be traced at any point of its journey globally, allowing  cost-effective reporting 
  • API Integrating with your ERP system for fresh produce cold chain requirements Interlock to move larger volumes – safely moving 50 pallets at a time v’s 13 wooden pallets Export ISPM 15 ready (always) and tested to ISO 8611 standards 

About FRUIT LOGISTICA www.fruitlogistica.com 

FRUIT LOGISTICA is the leading trade show for the global fresh produce business, and represents the  entire value added chain for the fresh produce industry from producer to point of sale. More than  3,300 exhibitors from 91 countries presented their products, services and technical solutions at FRUIT  LOGISTICA 2020. Around 73,000 vendors and trade visitors from 135 countries took part in the event.  FRUIT LOGISTICA will be held in Berlin from 8 to 10 February 2023.

You might also be interested in


Oppy’s John Anderson named to Business Laureates Hall of Fame
Berry People expands to Mexico
GreenTech Americas boosts horticultural productivity
Westfalia Fruit Group appoints new Chief People Officer
Profile Products Acquires Quick Plug from Dümmen Orange to expand reach into plant propagation
Produce industry icon Jan Delyser to retire
BioConsortia Pipeline Recognized by S&P Global as Leading Source of Crop Science Innovation
FPAA welcomes new board members for upcoming term

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands