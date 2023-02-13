Canada: Geothermal-powered CEA facility to launch

Freshbay Inc. is launching a large-scale, deep earth geothermal powered, 19-acre controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facility expected to begin operations in Hinton, Alberta, in Jan. 2024.

Could this be the solution to Canada’s need for green energy in fruit & vegetable production?

The project will use cutting-edge vertical farming technologies, greenhouses, and scientific horticulture procedures; in order to create 100% sustainable operations, to grow herbs, strawberries, and tropical fruits year-round.

The project will be the first of its kind in North America to harness deep earth geothermal energy to mass produce in remote regions, providing a major boost to the local economy.

Vic Reddy, CEO of Freshbay, commented: "This geo-agriculture project is being led by a strong, passionate geothermal energy team with strategic agriculture and tech partners. They are committed to delivering innovative, sustainable, and economically viable solutions. We are thrilled to launch this large-scale, deep-earth geothermal agriculture project, which has the potential to revolutionize indoor farming.”

The project is expected to create 450 new full-time jobs.

“By harnessing the power of geothermal energy, we can create a genuinely sustainable and efficient solution for indoor agriculture, providing fresh, healthy produce all year round," Reddy concluded.