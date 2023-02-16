Primland launches its export season with a communication plan aimed at consumers and in support of its customers

By Primland

Thanks to the strength of its flagship brand OSCAR® on an international level, Primland is expanding its range of kiwifruit in destination markets over 12 months a year.

Oscar® France has been positioned as a premium kiwifruit since it was launched. Primland now offers high-quality kiwifruits, with new origins such as Greece, Spain and Portugal with Oscar Greece and Oscar Hispania* in both Green and Gold kiwis respectively.

In order to support the sales and marketing efforts of its customers in its markets in Asia and South America, Primland is offering ambitious communication programmes.

These actions are part of a Europe-wide approach and aim to promote the consumption of the product through initiatives to raise awareness of the benefits of kiwifruit and advice on how to bring out the best in their taste.

These actions met with success in previous campaigns, will be deployed on the websites and social networks of its customers and distributors and relayed by influencers in the destination countries.

In addition, specific Instagram pages will be created to relay this information and OSCAR kiwi recipes.

In conjunction with these brand awareness initiatives is a strategy to create packaging that meets customers' cultural and functional expectations, always bearing the image of the premium brand.

Finally, point-of-sale product promotion actions will be carried out jointly with customers and distributors. These actions will include product tasting (with distribution of merchandise) with a particular focus on the taste experience of our Oscar® kiwi fruit and advice on the best ways to enjoy it.

Oscar® will continue to produce content on its website and on its own social networks.

*Oscar Hispania is the commercial name given to fruit from orchards in Spain and Portugal

Press contact: Olivier Pouilhes

Tel: +33 (0)7 87 31 09 52

olivier.pouilhes@primland.fr