February 22 , 2023
AgroFresh expands ethylene management technology to Brazil and Mexico

Ag-tech innovation company AgroFresh is expanding its Latin American scope with the launch of SmartFresh ProTabs for growers and packers in Brazil and Mexico.

The technology is designed to put the ripening process on hold, so that softening and over-ripening occur much more slowly during storage and transport, thus extending shelf life for a variety of fresh products.

This is achieved by managing the levels of ethylene present in fresh, stored produce.

“Through the expansion of this new simple, convenient application option to Brazil and Mexico, our customers can continue to rely on the SmartFresh Quality System to provide a consistent supply of sustainable high-quality produce as well as help to fight against food loss and waste and minimize their environmental impact,” said Narciso Vivot, Commercial Director, Latin America. 

The system is currently approved for use in apples for storage room treatments and a wide variety of tropical crops, including mangoes and avocados. 

The SmartFresh Quality System is used in over 25,000 fruit storage rooms worldwide.

