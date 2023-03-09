North American Blueberry Council summarizes new EU plastic packaging rules

The North American Blueberry Council has shared with exporters the European Union’s new sustainability initiative, which once enacted will affect U.S. blueberry products sold in the bloc.

The EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive (PPWD) is aimed at progressively reducing many forms of plastic packaging sold in the EU, including many plastics used in the agri-food sector.

The initiative may have implications in other export markets from the U.S. that choose to replicate the EU standards.

A summary of the key aspects of the EU PPWD is shared below:

Overview

The EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive (PPWD) aims to harmonize standards for plastic packaging reduction across the 27 EU member states. The directive includes new targets for reducing plastic packaging and waste by 2030 onward, and includes bans on the use and importation of certain single-use plastics, sets minimum recyclable content and includes requirements for recyclability.

The regulation applies to most packaging and all packaging waste sold in the EU, regardless of material, with some limited exceptions. As a result, it is expected to have implications for U.S. blueberry exports to the EU.

The PPWD is still in the draft phase and subject to internal EU review. When finalized, the PPWD will be a binding regulation that will apply to all EU member states and will enter force on a specific date that’s not yet specified.

Key Requirements of the PPWD